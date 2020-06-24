BRIDGEVILLE â€" John V. Hatten III passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. John was born on June 2, 1990, the son of Tina B. Mowbray and John V. Hatten, Jr.
John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Shirley Hatten, Sr.; and his stepfather, Aaron Mowbray.
He is survived by his mother, Tina B. Mowbray, of Bridgeville; his father and step-mother, John and Brandy Hatten, Jr., of Harrington; one half-brother, Gage Hatten, of Harrington; his maternal grandparents, Earl and Peggy Granger of Pennsylvania; a special aunt, Nancy Norton and husband Ray, of Greenwood; along with a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Johnâ€™s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Liberty Wesleyan Church, 28414 Bridgeville Rd., Federalsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to assist with funeral expenses be made to Vision India, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Shirley Hatten, Sr.; and his stepfather, Aaron Mowbray.
He is survived by his mother, Tina B. Mowbray, of Bridgeville; his father and step-mother, John and Brandy Hatten, Jr., of Harrington; one half-brother, Gage Hatten, of Harrington; his maternal grandparents, Earl and Peggy Granger of Pennsylvania; a special aunt, Nancy Norton and husband Ray, of Greenwood; along with a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Johnâ€™s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Liberty Wesleyan Church, 28414 Bridgeville Rd., Federalsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to assist with funeral expenses be made to Vision India, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.