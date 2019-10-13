Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Fisher. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Milford Moose Lodge 20142 Beaver Dam Road Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - John W. "Little Bear" Fisher passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones in care of Compassionate Care Hospice of Delaware.

John was born in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Velma L. Kenney, Donald Kenney and William Fisher.

He served in the Navy and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He then went on to find his love for driving tractor trailers until his retirement. During his retirement, he had continued to enjoy life by embracing his Native American heritage and participating in customs with the local tribes. His favorite things to pass time was riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers David Fisher, Kenneth Fisher and Donald Kenney, Jr.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Kenney, of Texas; daughter, Sheila Maile and husband Cornell, of Milford; son, Bobby May and wife Debbie, of Milford; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, uncles, both blood and adopted, too numerous to mention. He was loved by many.

A Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Milford Moose Lodge, 20142 Beaver Dam Road, Milford, DE 19963. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his daughter Sheila Maile.

Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 13, 2019

