DOVER - John W. Raughley passed away on Feb. 16, 2020 in Milford Place Assisted Living.John was born on May 27, 1931 to the late Clarence M. and Eva B. Raughley. He graduated from Harrington High School in 1950 and was drafted into the Army soon afterwards. He was trained to be a fireman and served in Alaska. After the Army, he worked for the State Dept. of Motor Vehicles. John joined the Dover Air Force Base in the Civil Service Fire Dept. and ended after 25 years as the Assistant Fire Chief. He then joined the City of Dover and was a Fire Inspector, the Deputy Fire Marshal and retired as the City Fire Marshal with 16 years of service. He also served as the Fire Chief at the Dover Downs International Speedway. He was a member of the Dover Volunteer Fire Company/Robbins Hose Company Station 46 for over 60 years, holding many positions there. John's entire life revolved around being in the Fire Service and he loved his work. He was also a member of the Masonic Union Lodge #7 and the Harrington Moose Lodge.John was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Semans Raughley; his brother, Harry S. who was killed in WWII; and his brother, C. Edward.John is survived by his nephew, Harry Raughley and wife Teresa; niece, Kay Raughley Revels and husband Rob; grandson, Jeffrey Semans; great niece, Heather and husband Dj Silicato; great nephew, Brent Raughley and wife Jessica; great nieces, Kristin and Lisa; and many great great nieces and nephews.The care and compassion John received from Milford Place was much appreciated by his family. They wish to commend the wonderful Nursing Staff, especially Janet, Allison, Kat, Petie and John; and his much-loved caregivers Roxanne, Sunny, Sweetie and Heather. The family also extends special thanks to VITAS Health Care.Funeral services will be held at the Trader Funeral Home on Lotus Street, Dover, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Route 14, Harrington.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dover Fire Department/Robbins Hose Fire Company, 103 S. Governors Ave., Dover, DE 19904.

