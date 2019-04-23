Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wyoming United Methodist Church 216 Wyoming Mill Road Dover , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wyoming United Methodist Church 216 Wyoming Mill Road Dover , DE View Map Burial Following Services Barratt's Chapel Cemetery Frederica , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - John W. Shoemaker (Shoe) passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Kent General Hospital, Dover, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on July 22, 1959 in Dover to the late Ottis and Olive French Shoemaker.

He had worked for Kent County and later with the Delaware State Police as a dispatcher for over 35 years.

He enjoyed playing softball, gardening, antiquing, traveling, watching the Orioles, Flyers, Redskins and NASCAR.

John was a dedicated husband, soul mate and father. His faith in God was strong. John and Donna had a very strong relationship that very few people will experience in their lives. John had a kind heart and always knew what to say. He had a great sense of humor, he always had a good story to tell and jokes to play on his family and friends. He and Donna always looked forward to beginning Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus during the holidays. He touched many lives and will be truly missed by family and friends near and far.

He was a member of the Masonic Temple Lodge #9 in Milford, Critical Stress Management, Wyoming United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company.

John is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Donna Beebe Shoemaker; three daughters, Abby Tate (Trevor) of Pueblo West, Colo., Meghan Shoemaker of Millsboro and Kristin Dondarski (Richard) of Millsboro; seven grandchildren, Mackenzie Newman, Rachel Newman, Cali Dondarski, Nash Dondarski, Nathan Green, Dawson Tate and Tanner Tate; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Frances Beebe of Frederica; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Eileen Beebe of Frederica; sister-in-law, Lynn Reynolds of Lewes; nephews, Ryan and Andrea Beebe of Smyrna, Craig and Taylor Reynolds of Lewes; and three great nephews, Ethan Reynolds, Tyler and Parker Beebe; and his beloved German Shepard, Jake.

Viewing will be 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, John be remembered with donations to Wyoming United Methodist Church Building Fund, 214 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover, DE 19904 or First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.

Online condolences may be made via





