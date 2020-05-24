John Wayne Shahan
MAGNOLIA â€" John Wayne Shahan died unexpectedly at home on May 20, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1950 in Dover.
He worked as a master carpenter for over 30 years. For the last 20 years, he worked for Brooks as a courier.
John was a giving person to all who knew him. He enjoyed many things including wood working, bowling and Nascar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Willis and Crawford Shahan, Sr.
John is survived by his children, Jennifer Kalokoski (Nicholas) of Virginia and Christopher Shahan (Casey), stationed with the Military in Germany; brothers, James Donophan (Sherry) of Magnolia, Carl Donophan (Patti) of Dover and Crawford Shahan, Jr.; sisters, Donna Faircloth of Florida and Marianne Chutuck (Michael) of Bridgeville; grandchildren, Braden, Taylor and Stella Kalokoski of Virginia and Grace and Nathan Shahan of Germany.
Letters of condolence may be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.
