FREDERICA - John "Jack" Webb, of Frederica, passed away at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 64. He was the son of the late Derrickson and Virginia Webb.

Jack worked for Kent County for 20 years as an Environmental Tech II. He also proudly served with the Frederica Fire Company for 45 years.

Jack was a great Eagle and Phillies fan. He loved to be on the water crabbing at sunrise to catch a bushel of crabs to share with the Frederica gang on Friday nights.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his two brothers, Billy Webb and Hoss Webb.

Jack is survived by his brother, Gerry Webb (Debbie); sisters, Polly Robbins (Frank), and Libby Kelley (Dave); nieces and nephews, Tammy Aguilar (Danny), Nikki Strong (Jamie), Matt Webb (Robyn), Randy Robbins (Denise), Derrick Kelley (Cheyenne), and Justin Kelley; several great nieces and nephews; his beloved black lab Nick, and many close lifelong friends that he considered family.

Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Jack will be private and for the immediate family only. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Frederica Fire Company PO Box 283 Frederica, DE 19946 Condolences are encouraged to be sent via

FREDERICA - John "Jack" Webb, of Frederica, passed away at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 64. He was the son of the late Derrickson and Virginia Webb.Jack worked for Kent County for 20 years as an Environmental Tech II. He also proudly served with the Frederica Fire Company for 45 years.Jack was a great Eagle and Phillies fan. He loved to be on the water crabbing at sunrise to catch a bushel of crabs to share with the Frederica gang on Friday nights.In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his two brothers, Billy Webb and Hoss Webb.Jack is survived by his brother, Gerry Webb (Debbie); sisters, Polly Robbins (Frank), and Libby Kelley (Dave); nieces and nephews, Tammy Aguilar (Danny), Nikki Strong (Jamie), Matt Webb (Robyn), Randy Robbins (Denise), Derrick Kelley (Cheyenne), and Justin Kelley; several great nieces and nephews; his beloved black lab Nick, and many close lifelong friends that he considered family.Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Jack will be private and for the immediate family only. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Frederica Fire Company PO Box 283 Frederica, DE 19946 Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 22, 2020

