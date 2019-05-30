FELTON - John William Carr passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 27, 2019.
John was born in Williston, N.D. to the late Wilbur and Albina (Hible) Carr. Mr. Carr worked as a mechanic and a truck driver. He served in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his country. He was also a member of the American Legion in Millington, Md. John loved to dance, listen to old country music and collect the vinyl, as well as spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Carr.
He is survived by his children, Tracy (Susan) Carr, Kelsey (Thomas, Jr.) Pardee, and Kyla (Richard) Rademacher; sisters, Clara Hunton, Arlyes Tuttle, Darlene Carr, and Mary Hunt; brother, Frank Carr; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St. Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 2:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 30, 2019