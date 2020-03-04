Rev. John William Davis husband of Corrine Davis, met his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. John was born in Newport News, Va, on Aug. 19, 1944, the son of John Simmons Davis and Bessie Bell Davis.
John grew up in Newport News, Va. He became a pastor within the Wesleyan Church in July of 1972. He and his wife served together for 52 years. Ministering to their congregants was their foremost priority. Aside from his unwavering faith, his family was a tremendous source of pride in his life.
John is survived by his loving wife and partner for 55 years, Corrine Candel Davis; four daughters, Lisa D. Parker of Attica, Mich., Christy E. Diven (Douglas) of Danville, Pa., Marcy R. Davis (Jim) of Soldotna, Alaska, Joanna B. Trimbur (David) of Noblesville, Ind.; a son, John William Davis, II (Brooke) of Seneca, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Katlyn Borges, Madison Diven, Bailey Borges, Payton Diven, Tanner Borges, Jaydon Diven, Mackenzie Trimbur, Jacob Trimbur, Blake Davis and John William Davis, III; and a brother, James H. Davis (Beverly) of Glassboro, N.J.
He was happiest when spending time with family and friends on family vacations, golfing and cruising. He loved attending and watching sporting events, especially at Southern Wesleyan University, where his son John coached the Women's Basketball Team. He truly was a friend to all and loved by many. The combination of his compassion for others and zest for life was evident to all those he came in contact with.
Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1564 S. State St., Dover. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 4, 2020