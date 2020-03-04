Rev. John William Davis

Guest Book
  • "Corrine and Family. Many, Many years have passed since I..."
    - Richard McMullen
  • "We were SO SORRY to hear this news. May the Lord give..."
    - Herb Hartman
  • "So very sorry for your family. You each have been a..."
    - Joanie Childs
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you. When I remember..."
    - Lewis & Leah O'Vell
  • "Hello Dear Friends, our hearts are breaking with you and..."
    - Bette Kay Swadling
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:50 PM
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Wesleyan Church
1564 S State Street
Dover, DE
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Wesleyan Church
1564 S State St
Dover, DE
Obituary
Rev. John William Davis husband of Corrine Davis, met his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. John was born in Newport News, Va, on Aug. 19, 1944, the son of John Simmons Davis and Bessie Bell Davis.
John grew up in Newport News, Va. He became a pastor within the Wesleyan Church in July of 1972. He and his wife served together for 52 years. Ministering to their congregants was their foremost priority. Aside from his unwavering faith, his family was a tremendous source of pride in his life.
John is survived by his loving wife and partner for 55 years, Corrine Candel Davis; four daughters, Lisa D. Parker of Attica, Mich., Christy E. Diven (Douglas) of Danville, Pa., Marcy R. Davis (Jim) of Soldotna, Alaska, Joanna B. Trimbur (David) of Noblesville, Ind.; a son, John William Davis, II (Brooke) of Seneca, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Katlyn Borges, Madison Diven, Bailey Borges, Payton Diven, Tanner Borges, Jaydon Diven, Mackenzie Trimbur, Jacob Trimbur, Blake Davis and John William Davis, III; and a brother, James H. Davis (Beverly) of Glassboro, N.J.
He was happiest when spending time with family and friends on family vacations, golfing and cruising. He loved attending and watching sporting events, especially at Southern Wesleyan University, where his son John coached the Women's Basketball Team. He truly was a friend to all and loved by many. The combination of his compassion for others and zest for life was evident to all those he came in contact with.
Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1564 S. State St., Dover. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com


Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 4, 2020
