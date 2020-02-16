DOVER - Jonas D. King passed away, peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side, on Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2020 at 8:15.
He was born Nov. 21, 1959 in Dover to Daniel King and the late Polly Mast King.
Mr. King was the owner and operator of J. King, Inc. framer of quality homes.
On Aug. 5, 1989 he married Judy Opdyke; she survives. Also surviving are his dad, Daniel King; four sisters, Anna Mast (John Henry) of Campbellsville, Ky., Emma Miller (Andy – Deceased) of Windsor, Ky., Mattie King of Hartly and Barbara King of Dover.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly King; brother, Danny; and brother-in-law, Andy Miller.
A viewing will be held, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2020