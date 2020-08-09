1/1
Jonathan Lyle "Jon" Reed
Jonathan Lyle 'Jon' Reed, 48
HARTLY - Jonathan Lyle Reed (1972-2020) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He bravely fought a rare cancer for almost two years. He graduated from Dover High School and continued to research and study his special interests. He was an EMT for several years and received two Phoenix Life Saving Awards. He then held many sales positions, the latest being district manager for a solar energy company receiving a 2017 M.V.P. award for quarterly sales.
He enjoyed spending time with his children discussing current events, technology, and politics. Throughout the years Jonathan introduced his children to fishing, crabbing, hunting, kayaking, and days at the beach.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; children, Karynn M. Reed, Jesse D. Reed, Jadon L. Reed, Richard M. Reed; his parents, Richard E. Reed and Carol A. Reed; mother-in-law, Michele Hamilton; and a host of extended family and friends.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles H. Reed, Sr., and Nellie P. Reed, and J. Walter Downes, and Ruth N. Downes.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Faries Funeral Home, located at 29 S. Main Street, Smyrna. All attendees must wear a mask, and adhere to social gathering and distancing protocols.
The family would suggest contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 9, 2020.
