1/
Jonathan Patz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Patz, 76
DOVER - Jonathan Patz passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Patz was born August 21, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Theodore J. Patz and Shirley Fedder Patz.
He worked as a "Jack of All Trades". Mr. Patz enjoyed dining out in area restaurants accompanied by his beloved service dog Gemini. He was an active member of the Delaware Friends of Folk. Jon was a licensed Amateur Radio operator. He enjoyed long talks with friends and sitting by a campfire while RV-ing with his good friend Mary Randall.
He is survived by his sister, Judith Patz Sadowsky of Pittsburg, PA; children, Abe Patz (Brandie) of Dover and Sarena Rawstrom of Bethany; grandchildren, Gabrial and Gideon Patz and Bobbi Lea Rawstrom.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved