Jonathan Patz, 76
DOVER - Jonathan Patz passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Patz was born August 21, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Theodore J. Patz and Shirley Fedder Patz.
He worked as a "Jack of All Trades". Mr. Patz enjoyed dining out in area restaurants accompanied by his beloved service dog Gemini. He was an active member of the Delaware Friends of Folk. Jon was a licensed Amateur Radio operator. He enjoyed long talks with friends and sitting by a campfire while RV-ing with his good friend Mary Randall.
He is survived by his sister, Judith Patz Sadowsky of Pittsburg, PA; children, Abe Patz (Brandie) of Dover and Sarena Rawstrom of Bethany; grandchildren, Gabrial and Gideon Patz and Bobbi Lea Rawstrom.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
