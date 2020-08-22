Joseph Alexander
Collins, 87
Joseph Alexander Collins passed away on August 19th, 2020 in Dover.
Joe was born June 26th, 1933 in Eastville, Virginia to the late Clifton E. Collins and Myrtle Ivy Collins. Mr. Collins retired as the manager of the food service at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna after 24 years of service. He loved tinkering with woodworking and other handyman hobbies and was helpful at maintaining his church, Immanuel Union United Methodist Church in Cheswold, where he served as a trustee. He was an avid Phillies fan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Collins; and son, Joseph Ernie Collins; brothers, Nerbert, Clifton, Lindsey and Vincent Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lillian Mae Carter Collins; his daughters, Deborah Aldur-Rehman, Darlene Myrtle Albury, Angela Simms; three sons, Michael, Steven and Keith Collins. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great grandchildren; step-children, Howard Carter, Teresa Rodriguez and Joanne Wiedemann.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, at Torbert Funeral Chapel, South, 1145 East Lebanon Rd, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at the Immanuel Union United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cheswold.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Immanuel church PO Box 309, Cheswold, DE 19936.
Services will be livecast at Torbert Funeral Chapels, Condolences and guestbook can be signed at www.torbertfineral.com