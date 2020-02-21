Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony Miozza. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Anthony Miozza, Sr. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at home.

Mr. Miozza was born Dec. 8, 1926 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Michael Miozza and Mary Ricci Miozza.

He served in both the Navy and Army during, WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars, retiring from the Army in 1965. He worked civil service as an airplane mechanic in Rhode Island and moved to Delaware due to the base closing in 1973. He started working at the DAFB in civil service in 1974 and retired in 1981. Mr. Miozza enjoyed going to yard sales, model trains, collecting baseball cards and traveling.

He was a member of the American Legion Walter L. Fox, Post #2 and a life member of the .

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Michael; sons, Joseph, Jr. and Paul Miozza.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline Gleason Miozza of Dover; children, Barbara J. Johnson, Steven L. Miozza and Christine L. Miozza all of Dover; grandchildren, Rebecca L. Nixon, Anthony E. Miozza, Kyle A. Johnson, Vincent M. Miozza and Joseph P. Miozza; great grandchildren, Lane Nixon, Alex and Ambra Miozza, Avery and Quinn Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





Joseph Anthony Miozza, Sr. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at home.Mr. Miozza was born Dec. 8, 1926 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Michael Miozza and Mary Ricci Miozza.He served in both the Navy and Army during, WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars, retiring from the Army in 1965. He worked civil service as an airplane mechanic in Rhode Island and moved to Delaware due to the base closing in 1973. He started working at the DAFB in civil service in 1974 and retired in 1981. Mr. Miozza enjoyed going to yard sales, model trains, collecting baseball cards and traveling.He was a member of the American Legion Walter L. Fox, Post #2 and a life member of the .In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Michael; sons, Joseph, Jr. and Paul Miozza.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline Gleason Miozza of Dover; children, Barbara J. Johnson, Steven L. Miozza and Christine L. Miozza all of Dover; grandchildren, Rebecca L. Nixon, Anthony E. Miozza, Kyle A. Johnson, Vincent M. Miozza and Joseph P. Miozza; great grandchildren, Lane Nixon, Alex and Ambra Miozza, Avery and Quinn Johnson.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.