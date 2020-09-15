Joseph Basto, Jr., 78
FELTON - Joseph Basto, Jr. passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Beatrice and Joseph Basto, Sr.
Joe proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. Joe was a hard worker who held many jobs over the years. He was a video store owner and operator in New Jersey before retiring.
Joe was a storyteller by nature, had a sense of humor, and could be the life of the party. He enjoyed watching movies, and tv, as well as fixing cars. Joe enjoyed crafting, and crafted Christmas ornaments for the family. He was a loving father, grandfather, and uncle.
Joe was a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents; Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Basto; and brother, Donald Basto.
Joe is survived by his children, Kathleen Basto, Stephanie (Kevin) Sutton, and Joseph N. Basto; grandchildren, Michelle Medeiros, and Sully Basto-Davies; sisters, Jacqueline (Robert) Cousens, Dolories Bianca, and Ann Stasio; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.
