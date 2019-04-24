|
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
|
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
|
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
|
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Evans, 96
TOWNSEND - Joseph Bayard Evans passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born on April 19, 1923, in McDonough, Del. to the late Joseph E. Evans and Mary E. Sweetman Evans. He was a World War II veteran serving as a Private First Class in the United States 13th Army Air Corps. He retired as a Master Auto Mechanic from Delmarva Power & Shallcross Chevrolet. He loved horseshoes, fishing, traveling in his RV with his wife, and was a lifelong member of Townsend Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Evans; his sisters, Helen Lee, Thelma Dougherty; son, Edward D. Evans; and great granddaughter Elizabeth Francis.
He is survived by his sister, Frances Bailey of Cecilton, Md.; his children, Joanne Burchard (Wm. Edward) of Bear, William B. Evans (Joyce) of Townsend, Timothy J. Evans of Townsend; his grandchildren, Kathy Beisner of Smyrna, Edward "Ned" Evans (Denise) of Townsend, Todd Burchard (Jennifer) of Newark, Tiffany Lewey (Jeff) of Texas, Tabitha Burchard of Texas, Amanda Evans of Townsend, Jessica Mills (Jason) of Townsend; his great-grandchildren, Wade Beisner, Natalie Sweat, R.J. Sweat, Andrew Burchard, Madelyn Burchard, Chase Evans, Tanner Evans, Emma Mills; his great-great-grandchild, Emersyn Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., service beginning a 2 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE 19709. Interment with military honors will follow at Old Drawyers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Taylors Bridge Community Center, 299 Cedar Swamp Road, Townsend, DE 19734.
To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 24, 2019
