Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

LONG NECK - Joseph Bernard MacDonald passed away Jan. 3, 2020.

Born in Paris France on April 16, 1958, Joe earned a Masters Degree in Education for Curriculum and School Administration from Wilmington University in 1991 and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts and Sciences from the University of Delaware in 1980. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden in 1976.

His hobbies included music, sports (loved the Philadelphia Eagles and The Phillies) fishing and running. He was a retired educator who previously worked in secondary education at Woodbridge High School, Milford High School and Cecil County High School in Maryland. During his teaching career, he enjoyed being varsity coach of cross country and ran successful programs at Ceasar Rodney High School, Woodbridge High School and lastly Milford High School.

He is survived by his wife, Karthyn Mary from Long Neck; son, Joey MacDonald of Harrington; daughter, Lizzy MacDonald of Dover; his parents, Bob and Mary MacDonald of Dover; brother, Bob MacDonald of Colorado; brother, Bill MacDonald of Maryland; and sister, Ann Stegner of Maryland.

A service will be celebrated on Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover.

Please no flowers. Memorial donations in Joe's memory may be made to Milford XC Boosters- Shore Bank 698A N. DuPont Blvd., Milford, Delaware 19963.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





LONG NECK - Joseph Bernard MacDonald passed away Jan. 3, 2020.Born in Paris France on April 16, 1958, Joe earned a Masters Degree in Education for Curriculum and School Administration from Wilmington University in 1991 and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts and Sciences from the University of Delaware in 1980. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden in 1976.His hobbies included music, sports (loved the Philadelphia Eagles and The Phillies) fishing and running. He was a retired educator who previously worked in secondary education at Woodbridge High School, Milford High School and Cecil County High School in Maryland. During his teaching career, he enjoyed being varsity coach of cross country and ran successful programs at Ceasar Rodney High School, Woodbridge High School and lastly Milford High School.He is survived by his wife, Karthyn Mary from Long Neck; son, Joey MacDonald of Harrington; daughter, Lizzy MacDonald of Dover; his parents, Bob and Mary MacDonald of Dover; brother, Bob MacDonald of Colorado; brother, Bill MacDonald of Maryland; and sister, Ann Stegner of Maryland.A service will be celebrated on Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover.Please no flowers. Memorial donations in Joe's memory may be made to Milford XC Boosters- Shore Bank 698A N. DuPont Blvd., Milford, Delaware 19963.Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close