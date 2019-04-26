BRIDGEVILLE - Joseph C. Effinger passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Joseph had been a farmer and he later owner and operated a Motel & Restaurant in Laurel. He was a member of Stein Hwy. Church of God for over 40 years and served as an Elder and a Clerk for 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla; three sons, Michael Effinger, Joseph Chris Effinger (Jane) and Bill Effinger; step-children, Elizabeth Schroeder (Rick) and Christopher Weeks (Jeannie); a brother, Mickey Effinger; a sister, Mabel Moore; a sister-in-law, Diane Jacobs (Larry); and many grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Stein Hwy. Church of God, 425 E. Stein Hwy., Seaford, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the Stein Hwy. Church of God, 425 E. Stein Hwy, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 26, 2019