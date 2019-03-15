Joseph C. Palmer

LAUREL - Joseph C. Palmer, Sr.passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Lofland Park Center, Seaford.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 p.m., with a viewing two hours prior, at the Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 143 Mitchell Road Salisbury, Maryland 21801. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services are entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.


Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 15, 2019
