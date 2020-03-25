DOVER - Joseph Dale Johnson passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home.
Mr. Johnson was born Feb. 3, 1927 in Arkansas City, Arkansas. He has been a resident of Dover for the past 63 years.
He served in the United States Air Force retiring in 1972 after 25 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Eleese Hampton Johnson, 2008.
Services will be private.
Contributions in remembrance may be made to St. Matthew's Churches, PO Box 21056, Tulsa, OK 74121.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020