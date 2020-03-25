Joseph Dale Johnson (1927 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Dale Johnson.
Service Information
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-734-3341
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOVER - Joseph Dale Johnson passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home.
Mr. Johnson was born Feb. 3, 1927 in Arkansas City, Arkansas. He has been a resident of Dover for the past 63 years.
He served in the United States Air Force retiring in 1972 after 25 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Eleese Hampton Johnson, 2008.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Contributions in remembrance may be made to St. Matthew's Churches, PO Box 21056, Tulsa, OK 74121.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.