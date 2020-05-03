DOVER - Joseph E. Malago passed away on April 10, 2020.
Born on Jan. 4, 1936 in South Connellsville, PA. He married, Ruth A. Leone on June 23, 1956. Together they raised six children and remained together until his passing.
He began his long and loyal career with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in the late 50's. In 1974, he accepted the position of General Manager for Buchanan Service Firestone on North Governors Ave., Dover. He retired from Firestone in the early 80's and started a small business, Malago Tire & Auto Service, South Governors Ave, Dover and a second location in Smyrna.
He was a long-time member of the original Dover Rotary Club (former President), and The Dover Chamber of Commerce (former President). He helped to establish Dover's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration and the Colonial Rotary Club of Dover.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Ann (Leone); five of his six children, Joseph J. Malago, Cherie Butler (David), Rebecca McElroy (Charles), Wendy Needham (Erin), Matthew Malago (Kitty); five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; two siblings and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, a sister and daughter, Holly J. Malago.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director,Inc., Dover. To view a more detailed obituary and to leave your condolences, please go to: ambruso.com
A private graveside service was held for family members.
"YOU WILL LIVE ON FOREVER IN THE HEARTS OF EVERYONE WHO HAD THE PLEASURE OF KNOWING YOU."
Published in NewsZapDE on May 3, 2020.