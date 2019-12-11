Dover - Joseph Edmond McKnight died Dec. 1, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. The son of the late Edmond J. McKnight and Harriet J. McKnight (Diehm). After his marriage to late wife Barbara McKnight (Hobbs) they moved to Delaware in the early 70's.
Lover of all things Philadelphia; notably a dedicated fan of the Eagles and Phillies. He enjoyed history, watching movies, all things Sinatra, music, singing and spending time with his family. Joseph was very wise and possessed a very caring heart, he was honored in 1982 by the Borough of Norristown for saving the life of a drowning boy and his home was always open to anyone in need.
Joseph served in the USAF and worked as a salesman, woodman and most recently at the Modern Maturity center in Dover.
Joseph was preceded in death by three brothers, Rich, Jack and Ed. He will be greatly missed and is survived by his three daughters, Michele Reid, Lisa (Marcos) Alfaro, Alison Mara McKnight, five grandchildren, six great children and countless friends, especially those of the Modern Maturity Center.
Life's End Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State Street, Dover where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dover Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover DE 19904.
Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019