MAGNOLIA - Joseph Edward Bell, Jr. passed away, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the Milford Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Edward Bell.
Mr. Bell was born Jan. 4, 1938 in Staten Island, N.Y. to the late Joseph E. Bell, Sr. and Marie Hangasci Bell.
He served in the United States Navy for four years aboard the USS Leyte. He worked for Sears as an appliance technician for 25 years, and then 19 years he owned and operated his own business "Areo Appliance Repair". Mr. Bell was a member of the Calvary Church in Dover and a commander of the Royal Rangers Boys Ministry. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren, taking trips with friends and family, helping and pleasing others.
Mr. Bell is survived by his loving wife of 58 ½ years, Esther Vivian Bell of Magnolia; daughter, Sharon Yunghans and her husband Glen of Dover; grandchildren, John and Lynn Yunghans; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Royal Rangers Boys Ministry at Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 6, 2019