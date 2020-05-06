Joseph Edward Dolley
SMYRNA - Joseph Edward Dolley, Jr. Born Feb. 25, 1949, departed this life on April 29, 2020 in Smyrna, Del.
Private Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. May 8, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover, Del. Viewing will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Odd Fellows cemetery, Smyrna, Del. Services will be streamed on the Evan W. Smith Funeral Services Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662



Published in NewsZapDE on May 6, 2020.
