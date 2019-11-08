Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Milford Senior Center 111 Park Avenue Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ELLENDALE - Joseph Edward "Eddie" Rogers, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Eddie was born in Milford, the son of the late Joseph Edward Rogers, Sr. and Evelyn (Harrington) Rogers. He was a graduate of the Christian Tabernacle School in Lincoln. He worked as an extruder processor for Plastics in Milford for many years. Eddie also operated his own lawn business on the side, for he enjoyed cutting lawns and doing landscaping. He was also a handyman around the house, able to attend to anything that needed to be fixed. In his spare time, Eddie enjoyed spending time at the beach. Most important to Eddie, was his grandchildren, whom he loved and doted on; and cherished every chance he had to be with them. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Donald Rogers and nephew Kevin Rogers and a niece Linda Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Kara Rogers and her fiancée Steve Martinez; his son, Justin Rogers; his two grandchildren, Thea and Juelz; his siblings, Ronnie Rogers, Joyce Cline, Wayne Rogers and Barbara Moore; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family as well as his beloved dog, Charlie.

A Celebration of Eddie's Life will be held from 5 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Milford Senior Center, 111 Park Avenue, Milford.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made towards Eddie's grandchildren's education fund. Please make checks payable to the Joseph Edward Rogers, Jr. Memorial Fund, C/O PNC Bank, 655 N. DuPont Blvd, Milford, DE 19963.

Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 8, 2019

