Houston - Joseph Eric Cooper passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Bay Health Medical Center, Dover.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Jesus is Lord Church of Deliverance located at 40 Ingramtown Rd., Georgetown, DE 19947 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation two hours prior. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 28, 2019