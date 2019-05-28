Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126 Middletown , DE 19709 (302)-378-3410 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126 Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Polycarps R.C. Church 55 Ransom Lane Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOWNSEND - Joseph F. Heininger passed peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by those he loved.

Born Oct. 20, 1926 in Pa., son of Veronica (Casassa) Heininger and George C. Heininger. As a young boy he worked on the family farm with his father and brother George E. Heininger. He enlisted in the Navy where he served honorably until July 5, 1946. After returning home from the service he moved to Kenton where he and his brother farmed. From there he started working for the State of Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife as a crane and drag line operator digging ponds, etc, where he worked with and met many wonderful people. After retiring from the State of Delaware he became an independent contractor. He also performed various jobs working for Jeff Bartsch.

Joe loved, woodworking, gardening, playing cards, dancing, a good joke, and camping. Big Eagles and Phillies fan. Enjoyed watching his hummingbirds. He was a teacher and mentor valuing hard work, honesty, and encouraged that in those he loved. Joe worked two jobs for most of his life. He was a member of Delaware Travelers, Funseekers, American Legion, and Moose International of Smyrna.

He married Florence E. Coleman of Odessa in 1956, moved to Townsend. They were blessed with daughter Sandy Larkin. Grandchildren, Jennifer Daniels (Brian) of Hartly, Jamie Davenport, (Billy) of Kenton, Heather Cobb of Felton, David Killen Jr. of Smyrna. Great-grandchildren, Caden Daniels, Carson Daniels, Peyton Cobb, Paisley Cobb, Walker Davenport, and Callee Killen, Jamie Larkin of Chester, Pa. and Zackary Larkin of Kenton rounded out the family. Florence passed July 17, 1999.

It is not often you have two wonderful marriages, but Joe did. After Florence passed, he met and married Mary Louise (Wheeler), who had also lost her husband in May 24, 1999. Joe and Mary Lou married June 14, 2005. Joe was blessed with a family that loved, joked, and cared for him. Patsy Sawina (Andy) of Wilmington, Larry Wheeler (Linda) of Smyrna. Grandchildren, Eric Wheeler (Stacy) of Townsend, Jessica Sawina, Rachel Sawina, Benjamin Sawina, Kate Sawina. Great grandchildren Spencer Wheeler and Avery Wheeler who visited Pop Pop Joe weekly.

The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice, specifically Katie, Pam, Raymond, and Brittany for the love and care they showed Joe and family. Also, many thanks to Father Paul Mast, family, neighbors, and friends who showed love and support by visiting and helping with mail, mowing grass, etc.

Joe was loved by many and will live in our hearts forever.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 28th, from 7-9p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 North Broad Street, Middletown.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wed. morning, May 29th, at 12 p.m. at St. Polycarps R.C. Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, Interment with Military Honors will be in the Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover.

