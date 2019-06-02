GREENWOOD - Joseph F. Lofland, Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. He was the son of the late Joseph and Gladys Lofland.
His wife of 65 years, Connie Lofland and his son, Joseph "Joey" Lofland, 3rd, preceded him in death.
Mr. Lofland was a Veteran serving in the Korean War as a Sergeant First Class from Oct., 1952 until Oct., 1954.
Joe was the owner and operator of the family business, Lofland's Bakery. He was an accomplished water-skier and enjoyed racing speed boats and midget cars.
He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Root and her husband, Harold; four grandchildren, M.J. Lofland, Nichole Lofland, Matthew Lofland and Jason Root; one great granddaughter, Elise Joelle Lofland; and his faithful canine companion, Ace.
Graveside services were held at Milford Community Cemetery, Milford on Friday, May 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sussex County SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements handled by Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 2, 2019