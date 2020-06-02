Joseph G. Benson passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at BayHealth Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 12 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 2, 2020.