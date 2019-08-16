MILTON - Joseph G. Marini quietly passed away at his home in Milton on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
A service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th Street in Lewes, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 16, 2019