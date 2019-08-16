Joseph G. Marini (1960 - 2019)
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Marini and family, I am so sorry for the loss..."
  • "Dante., Bernie, and family...You are all in my thoughts and..."
    - Bernice Mullins
  • "Dear Dante and Bebe: I am so very sorry for your loss...."
    - anna may schneider
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
129 W. 4th Street
Lewes, DE
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
129 W. 4th Street
Lewes, DE
Obituary
MILTON - Joseph G. Marini quietly passed away at his home in Milton on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
A service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th Street in Lewes, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 16, 2019
