Joseph Herrmann Jr.
Joseph Herrmann, Jr., 37
HARRINGTON - Joseph Herrmann, Jr. passed away at Bayhealth – Sussex Campus, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is the son of Susan and Joseph Herrmann, Sr.
Joseph was a 2001 graduate of Dover High School. An electrician by trade, he most recently worked at Burris Foods as a Selector.
Joseph enjoyed watching football and baseball, and was a diehard Eagles and Phillies fan. He coached his son in little league baseball and helped with his son's soccer team. His favorite hobby was fishing, and when he was younger, he often fished and hunted with his dad and brother. Once he had his own family he spent as much time with them as he could, whether it was going on vacation, going to the fair, playing Pokemon, or just hanging out. He was a great cook, and often fixed dinner for his family. Though he was quiet and laid back, Joseph enjoyed spending time with his friends and could be counted on to help them with any electrical work they had, or helping them in any other way that he could. He was a great husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents; Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Angel Herrmann; children, Connor, Caden, and Colton Herrmann, and Mason and Alyssa Harrington; brother, George (Samantha) Herrmann; sister, Danielle (Stephen) Yoder; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Joseph will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will start at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Hollywood Cemetery Harrington, Del. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and those in attendance must wear a mask.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or online condolences to the family.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
Melvin Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
01:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
