Joseph 'Larry'
Johnson, 74
MILTON - Joseph "Larry" Johnson passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a brave and courageous battle with Interstitial Lung Disease.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1973. Prior to his retirement, Larry was employed by the USPS as a mail carrier for 36 years at the Milton Post Office. He enjoyed his job, but most importantly he loved his daily interactions with the community. Larry's love for people could be seen through his work and by the way his patrons felt about him. When he fell ill in 1999 with heart issues, he received over 400 get well cards from the community.
Larry was active with the Milton Little League where he served as a board member, coach, and a co-founder of the Milton Young Men's Club, which later became Milton Senior League. He was also instrumental in the formation of the girls' softball team, and acquisition of land for their use. Larry was a member of the Milton Jaycees where he served as President, as well as many other positions. Through this organization he chaired the Milton Halloween, Christmas, and Easter parades, Fourth of July celebration, and flag program. He was an active member of the Milton Chamber of Commerce, Cape Henlopen School District PTA, and numerous fundraising efforts for terminally ill children and friends.
Over the years of his unselfish involvement with the community, Larry received many accolades and awards. The family's proudest moment came in his act of heroism, pulling a man from a burning home and then returning to work without a word. Only when the post office was informed by the hospital of his need to be checked out, was anyone aware of his actions. This event, along with his numerous humble acts over the years, led him to be awarded the honor of being Delaware's Outstanding Young Man of 1984.
Of every accomplishment in Larry's life, he would tell you his greatest pride was of his family. He loved his wife, daughters, son-in laws, and grandchildren immensely. He would talk of them to everyone and loved to share their accomplishments and activities. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, playful personality, talking Donald Duck to the kids, hardworking demeanor, loving and compassionate nature, joking and pranking antics, and his infectious laugh.
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna M. Vanaman; daughters, Denise R. Lovett (Michael) of Hockessin, Ann Marie Donovan (Cameron) of Smyrna, Cassie L. Duffy (Sean) of Greenwood; and his pride and joy, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His sister-in-law, Leslie Adkins-Johnson of N.C.; a step-sister, Bunni Casey (Frank) of Cool Spring; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Father (George H. Johnson), Mother (Anna C. Johnson-Hudson), Brother (Steven D. Johnson), and Sister (Cheryl A. Johnson) and Step-Father (Paul S. Hudson).
A public viewing will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street Milton, Del. between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A private family Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to current Covid-19 guidelines.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com