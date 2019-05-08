Philadelphia, Pa. - Joseph L. "Joe" Kibler, III passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington on Dec. 10, 1980

Joe is survived by his parents, Joseph 'Larry' Kibler, Jr. and Barbara Stone Kibler of Felton; his paternal grandmother, Flora J. Kibler of Newark; maternal grandfather, Charles I. Stone of Lincoln; two sisters, Cynthia (Barry) Morse of New Castle and Amanda (Dante) Tiberi of North East, Md.; extended family and many friends.

"His watch over the marginal populations recovering from addiction has ended. His legacy of unflinching honesty about his sobriety and recovery, his giving nature to the destitute with his miraculous cooking, his loyalty to the Philly way of life…hopefully will live on in those who knew him." Thank you, Sara.

Joe's family wishes to thank everyone for their comforting words, love and prayers as they celebrate his life and mourn his passing. Memorial services for Joe were private, at his own request.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



