Joseph "Joe" O'Neill (1935 - 2019)
  • "Agnes, I am sorry to learn of Joe's death. Lord willing I..."
    - Barbara Floyd
  • "I am so sad to hear about your loss. My prayer are with you."
    - Vivian Royal
  • "Scott and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you."
    - Crystal Kinley
  • "I remember working with him and Agnes at Binnings! ..."
    - Phyllis Comer
Service Information
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
27292
(336)-248-2311
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
Lexington, NC - Joseph Dean 'Joe' O'Neill of Linwood passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17th at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington officiated by Pastors Vernon Smith and Ray Robinson. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.
Joe was born on August 4, 1935 in Westchester, N.Y. to Charles Augustus and Grace Elizabeth Mauney O'Neill. He was retired from Binnings, and was a member of First Wesleyan Church, was a past choir member and usher. Joe served in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion 8. He also had been a member of West Davidson Band Booster and worked the concession stand. He was preceded in death by his parents; special niece, Yvette O'Neill Tucker; brother, William Thomas O'Neill; and sisters, Florence Ethel Duncan and Alice Jeanette O'Neill.
Surviving are his loving wife, Agnes Louise Queen O'Neill, of the home; sons, Joseph Scott O'Neill (Sherry) of Southmont, Brian Haynes O'Neill (Joyce) of Linwood, Kevin Richard O'Neill of Linwood, Mickey Douglas O'Neill of Lexington; daughter, Audra Dorann O'Neill of Linwood; brothers, Charles Mooney of Dover,; 9 grandchildren, Derek O'Neill (Ashley) of New Hill, N.C., Logan O'Neill (Renee) of Lexington, Ryan O'Neill of Lexington, Amanda Degges (Mark) of Linwood, Stephanie O'Neill Grubb of Southmont, Ashley Dunn (Jeremy) of Lexington, Angelica O'Neill (Joe) of Virginia, Robin O'Neill (Winston) of Georgia, Pamela Brown (Kelsey) of Cool Springs; and 2 great-grandchildren; Charlotte Madison Degges and Mattilynn Belle Grubb.
