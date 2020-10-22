Joseph P. Kotarba, 69
LEWES, Del. - Joseph P. Kotarba passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 from pancreatic cancer at home, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on January 25, 1951 in Salisbury, Md., son of the late Alexander J. and Lois A. (Mariner) Kotarba.
He attended St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury, Md. during his elementary years and graduated from Wicomico Senior High School. He also studied Electronics at the Wicomico County Vocational-Technical Center. After high school he worked many jobs and attended college courses at night leading to a Bachelor of Science degree from Salisbury State College. He later moved to Dover, Delaware.
He had numerous positions in many grocery establishments in Dover, Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He was also employed in various Food Service industries such as Mazo Lerch, Rykoff-Sexton, and Continental Foods. In addition, he managed the Company Store in Rehoboth Beach, Del. All told, he spent 34 years in the food service industry. His last employment was as an insurance agent for the American General Life and Accident Insurance Company (AGLA) and an Insurance Representative for the Transamerica Agency Network until he retired in 2014.
He was a big fan of the Ravens and Orioles, following them faithfully on TV whenever they played. He also enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll. He especially loved Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and James Taylor. He would just play his electric air guitar and lay back.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Louise G. Kotarba; his daughter, Amanda M. Maslak; his son-in-law, Joe Maslak; his grandchildren, Gemma, Olivia, and Benjamin; and his brother, Michael Kotarba and his wife Kathleen.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Springhill Memorial Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, Md. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing protocols must be observed while participating in any aspect of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Josephs' memory to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
