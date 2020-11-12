Joseph R. LePage, 85

MILFORD - Joseph R. LePage passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. The son of the late Wilfred and Blanche (Masse) LePage. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was predeceased by his wife, Inge, of 52 years of marriage; sisters Rita, Collet, Terri, and his brother, Norman. He is survived by his sons, Steven and wife, Chong, Robert and wife, Arlene; sister, Joannie; and brothers, Bertrand and Roger; granddaughters, Jillian and Jennifer; step grandson, Robert; step granddaughter, Melissa and finally the newest member of the family, his great granddaughter, Evie.

Joe served his country as a Korean War Era Veteran, served in Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Air Force. Following his service to his country he worked and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, in his name.

Arrangements entrusted to Torbert Funeral Chapels, Dover, DE.







