Joseph Ronald
'Ronnie' Rogers
MILFORD - Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Rogers passed peacefully at home with his wife, Ruth by his side, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1938 in Milford. He was a 1956 graduate of Milford High School.
After graduation, Ronnie opened his own service station in the city, which is where he began his political career in Milford by running for councilman of the 1st ward in 1972. After 10 years on city council, he ran for Mayor and continued in that capacity for a total of 30 years. He was a salesman for Monumental Insurance for 30 years, while also serving the city as Mayor. He was a member of the DE National Guard for 6 years, a lifelong member of the Milford Elks Lodge, Milford Moose, where he served as Governor of the Lodge, Milford Lions Club, Milford Jaycees, SCAT (Sussex Co. Association of Town Mayors) and numerous other civic organizations. He was also a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Milford, where he served on the Board of Trustees.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Evelyn Rogers; brothers, Donnie and Edward "Eddie" Rogers; daughter, Linda Rogers Johnson; and son, Kevin Rogers.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ruth Rogers; son, Joseph R. Rogers, II (Ann) of Milford; stepchildren, Kenneth Pennington of Camden, Kathy Page (Greg) of Virginia Beach, Debra Bosco (Robert) of Magnolia, Pamela Mancuso (John) of Lewes; 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Also surviving him are his sisters, Joyce Cline and Barbara Moore (Bob) of Lincoln; a brother, Wayne Rogers of Milford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In his last years at home he had many thoughtful, kind caregivers and the family would like to thank Kimi and the visiting nurses from Delaware Hospice.
Funeral services will be held in the sanctuary of Lighthouse Christian Center, 347 Calvary Rd., Milford, Del. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church. The formal viewing will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Flowers are accepted. Memorial contributions can be sent in Ronnie's name to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, Del. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com