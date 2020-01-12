MARYDEL, Md. - Joseph S. Whitlock, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 8, 2020.

Mr. Whitlock was born on Sept. 30, 1946, son of Joseph Whitlock, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Biddle Whitlock. He was raised in Grove Neck, Earleville, Md., where he was a 1964 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. He furthered his education at Salisbury College obtaining his teaching degree in 1968. He taught for 28 years in Cecil County, teaching history, English and reading at North East Middle School, retiring in 1996. He owned and operated a farm in Marydel after his retirement where he raised Longhorn Cattle many other livestock. He enjoyed gardening and propagating plants.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Whitlock.

Joe is survived by his father, Joseph S. Whitlock, Sr.; sisters, Anna Walls (Joe) of Cecilton and Lynn Singleton of Earleville; a grandson, Brady Bowers; sister-in-law, Robin Whitlock; nieces and nephews, Tammy, Carrie, Colton, Zeke, Caleb, Sarah and Hayley; great nieces and nephews, Brooke, Wyatt, David, Gavin, Aubrey, Tristan, Phillip and Peyton; and many friends.

A viewing will be held on Jan. 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Dennis Catholic Church, 153 N. Main St. Galena, Md. Burial will be held in St. Paul's Cemetery, Earleville, Md.

Memorials may be offered to St. Dennis Church, PO Box 249 Galena, MD 21635.



