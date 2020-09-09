Joseph Shahan, 78
HARTLY - Joseph Shahan passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Seasons Hospice Unit at Christiana Hospital.
Joe was born January 6, 1942, in Hartly to the late, Paul Shahan, Sr. & Goldie (Armstrong) Shahan. He had a wide ranging career beginning by driving a potato truck for Alfred Bilgrow, then driving a taxi cab for the City of Dover, and concluding in the construction business, first as a heavy equipment operator for Teal Construction for 27 years, then for R.E. Pierson as a fine grader, where he worked on the Route 1 Bypass before retiring.
Horse racing with his family was the love of his life. He enjoyed harness racing, and was a member of the DRC, MRC, and USTA. In his free time, he liked gardening, watching westerns, and going to the casino.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his sisters, Jeanette, Virginia, and Naomi; and his brothers, Norris, Crawford, Paul, Levi, Gamaliel, and Danny.
Joe is survived by seven children, Joseph Shahan, Jr. & wife, Bonnie, of Smyrna; Robert Shahan & wife, Terry, of Covington, Va.; Gary Shahan & Sharon, of Virginia; Mark Shahan & wife, Macy, of Hartly; Cathy Jo Moore & husband, Jeff, of Felton; Robin Lee Hyde & husband, Tom, of State College, Pa., and Amy DeVincentis & husband, Kenny, of Hartly; 21 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; and his horses, Little Bit & Janey.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view one hour before; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people. Burial will take place privately.
Contributions may be made to Horse Lovers United, P.O.Box 2744, Salisbury, MD. 21802.
