Joseph Shahan
Joseph Shahan, 78
HARTLY - Joseph Shahan passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Seasons Hospice Unit at Christiana Hospital.
Joe was born January 6, 1942, in Hartly to the late, Paul Shahan, Sr. & Goldie (Armstrong) Shahan. He had a wide ranging career beginning by driving a potato truck for Alfred Bilgrow, then driving a taxi cab for the City of Dover, and concluding in the construction business, first as a heavy equipment operator for Teal Construction for 27 years, then for R.E. Pierson as a fine grader, where he worked on the Route 1 Bypass before retiring.
Horse racing with his family was the love of his life. He enjoyed harness racing, and was a member of the DRC, MRC, and USTA. In his free time, he liked gardening, watching westerns, and going to the casino.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his sisters, Jeanette, Virginia, and Naomi; and his brothers, Norris, Crawford, Paul, Levi, Gamaliel, and Danny.
Joe is survived by seven children, Joseph Shahan, Jr. & wife, Bonnie, of Smyrna; Robert Shahan & wife, Terry, of Covington, Va.; Gary Shahan & Sharon, of Virginia; Mark Shahan & wife, Macy, of Hartly; Cathy Jo Moore & husband, Jeff, of Felton; Robin Lee Hyde & husband, Tom, of State College, Pa., and Amy DeVincentis & husband, Kenny, of Hartly; 21 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; and his horses, Little Bit & Janey.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view one hour before; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people. Burial will take place privately.
Contributions may be made to Horse Lovers United, P.O.Box 2744, Salisbury, MD. 21802.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
