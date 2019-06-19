FELTON - Joseph Thomas Skochelak "Joey" passed away, Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Joey was born March 7, 1989 in Dover to Joseph Skochelak and Dianne Overmyer Skochelak.
He enjoyed playing video games with his son, watching Steelers games with his dad, being with family and his cat Arco. He was also an avid Green Lantern and Star Wars fan.
Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Nancy Overmyer; and his paternal grandfather, Thomas Skochelak.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Dianne Skochelak of Felton; son, Donovan; brother, Jason; sister, Jessica; grandmother, Patricia Kinnel and her husband Mike, Colleen Weil, who was like a second mother to him, Samie Lee, who held a special place in his heart, and a large extended family.
Memorial services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Donavan Skochelak Education Fund C/O, Dover Federal Credit Union, 255 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 19, 2019