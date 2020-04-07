LINCOLN - Josette C. Hughes passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Milford Place, Milford.
Josette was born in Nice, France, the daughter of the late Pierre and Mathilde Peirani. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hughes in 2009 and her brother, Louis Peirani.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Hudson; granddaughter, Amanda Hurd (Wayne); and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Faith Hurd.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 7, 2020