1966-2020

Joshua Sylvester Harmon was born April 29, 1966 in Milford. He transitioned from this life on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Joshua lived in San Marcos Texas, however born and raised in Delaware. He attended Lake Forest School District up until the 11th grade.

He enjoyed being Mr. Fix It! He loved tinkering with things. He put a light switch on his headboard so he did not have to get out of bed to turn his light on or off. He owned his own D.J. equipment and would D.J. when needed, He also owned his own Auto Mechanic Shop, he loved fixing on cars. His favorite pass time was cooking and bbquing as well as going out with his daughters and grandchildren.

Joshua was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tolbert and Rosetta Harmon; brothers, Tolbert Harris, Bruce Harmon, Ronald Harmon and Quinn Harmon.

Joshua leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Jasmin Binion (Edward) from Bastos, Texas and Brittany Harmon (Marion Thompson Jr.) from San Marcos, Texas; two sons, Christian from Sequin, Texas and Kadin from San Marcos, Texas; six brothers, Anthony Harmon (Erica) from Desoto, Texas, Baron Harmon (Pandora) from Ellendale, Del., Curtis Harmon (Tyronda) from Dover, Del., Herschel Harmon from Fayetteville, N.C., Timothy Harmon (Danielle) from Smyrna, Del., Mark Harmon from Dover, Del.; and one sister ,Tolbertetta Harmon from Milford, Del.; six grandchildren, Za'myra, Amya, Edward, Karen, Raiden, Akita; and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and friends.





