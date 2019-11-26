Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua James Abraham. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Joshua James Abraham passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Josh was born in Milford the son of Richard J. Abraham and JoAnn Abraham. He was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 2004. He was a concrete finisher and brick mason. Josh was the Delaware State Wrestling Champion in 2004 representing Milford High School. He enjoyed going to the gym and lifting weights and loved playing cards. Josh had a good heart and loved the Lord. Most important was his son Parker, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Theodore and Cornelia Townsend, the former owners of the Milford Chronicle.

He is survived by his son, Parker Abraham; his father, Richard J. Abraham and his companion Chasity Calhoun; and his mother, JoAnn Abraham; three sisters, Myria Abraham, Gabrielle Abraham and Serenity Abraham; two step brothers, Kaiden Swain and John Davis; his paternal grandparents, Roy and Frances Pruitt; his maternal grandfather, Thomas Robbins, Sr. and his wife Barbara; and his maternal grandmother, Marsha Townsend Schmitz; his grandparents, Norman and Ann Webb; and two uncles, Thomas Robbins, Jr. and James J. Abraham.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Milford Community Cemetery, Milford.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Milford Wrestling Boosters. Please make checks payable to the Milford Wrestling Boosters, c/o Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





MILFORD - Joshua James Abraham passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Josh was born in Milford the son of Richard J. Abraham and JoAnn Abraham. He was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 2004. He was a concrete finisher and brick mason. Josh was the Delaware State Wrestling Champion in 2004 representing Milford High School. He enjoyed going to the gym and lifting weights and loved playing cards. Josh had a good heart and loved the Lord. Most important was his son Parker, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Theodore and Cornelia Townsend, the former owners of the Milford Chronicle.He is survived by his son, Parker Abraham; his father, Richard J. Abraham and his companion Chasity Calhoun; and his mother, JoAnn Abraham; three sisters, Myria Abraham, Gabrielle Abraham and Serenity Abraham; two step brothers, Kaiden Swain and John Davis; his paternal grandparents, Roy and Frances Pruitt; his maternal grandfather, Thomas Robbins, Sr. and his wife Barbara; and his maternal grandmother, Marsha Townsend Schmitz; his grandparents, Norman and Ann Webb; and two uncles, Thomas Robbins, Jr. and James J. Abraham.A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Milford Community Cemetery, Milford.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Milford Wrestling Boosters. Please make checks payable to the Milford Wrestling Boosters, c/o Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963.Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close