MILFORD - Joshua James Abraham passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Josh was born in Milford the son of Richard J. Abraham and JoAnn Abraham. He was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 2004. He was a concrete finisher and brick mason. Josh was the Delaware State Wrestling Champion in 2004 representing Milford High School. He enjoyed going to the gym and lifting weights and loved playing cards. Josh had a good heart and loved the Lord. Most important was his son Parker, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Theodore and Cornelia Townsend, the former owners of the Milford Chronicle.
He is survived by his son, Parker Abraham; his father, Richard J. Abraham and his companion Chasity Calhoun; and his mother, JoAnn Abraham; three sisters, Myria Abraham, Gabrielle Abraham and Serenity Abraham; two step brothers, Kaiden Swain and John Davis; his paternal grandparents, Roy and Frances Pruitt; his maternal grandfather, Thomas Robbins, Sr. and his wife Barbara; and his maternal grandmother, Marsha Townsend Schmitz; his grandparents, Norman and Ann Webb; and two uncles, Thomas Robbins, Jr. and James J. Abraham.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Milford Community Cemetery, Milford.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Milford Wrestling Boosters. Please make checks payable to the Milford Wrestling Boosters, c/o Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019