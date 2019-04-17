FREDERICA - Joshua Matthew Patrick passed away, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Christiana Hospital.
Joshua was born March 10, 1991 in Weston-Super-Mare, England to Alfonzer Patrick, Jr. and Mandy "Massett" Patrick.
He graduated from Lake Forest High School in 2009. Joshua enjoyed soccer, paintball, dirt bikes and fast cars. He was also a member of Lake Forest middle school band.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Alfonzer and Mandy Patrick of Frederica; siblings, Sara Sanders and her husband Matthew, Rachel Bowyer and her husband Peter, Ruth Ingram, Alisha Patrick-Cooks, Jessica Patrick and Mark Ingram; maternal grandmother, Christine Muriel Capell; paternal grandmother, Marian Levine; and paternal great grandmother, Curlia Troy; and man's best friend, Molly.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 17, 2019