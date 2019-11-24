Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wild Quail Golf and Country Club 1 Clubhouse Drive Wyoming , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Joshua N. McCoy passed away suddenly on Nov. 17, 2019. Josh was born on Dec. 9, 1977, in Media, Pa.

Josh was a proud graduate of Concord High School where he played varsity football and a graduate of the University of Delaware where he studied, Psychology, History and the Russian Language. While in college his name was often found on the Dean's List. He was a self-taught, very accomplished computer programmer.

He loved the Oakland Raiders and cheered for the Phillies and 76ers. His true passion was his children, Declan, Tucker, Casey and Avery. They were the love of his short life. Josh was very much involved with his son's school activities than most fathers; he served the PTF at South Dover elementary School. He loved taking his sons on epic journeys and adventures. Joshua loved, and was loved by his family more than words could ever say.

He was preceded in death by three grandparents; and his daughters, Casey and Avery. Joshua will be laid to rest with his daughters at Gracelawn Memorial Park in a private service.

He is survived by his sons, Declan and Tucker; his parents, Sally and Soheil Gharebaghi; his brother, Raymond McCoy and Raymond's wife Heather; his niece, Samantha; grandmother, Laura Kashner; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Josh's life will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020; 2 p.m. at the Wild Quail Golf and Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Wyoming, DE 19934.

Letters of condolences can be sent to





