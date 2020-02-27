HARRINGTON - Joyce A. Porter passed away at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Jacob and Pearl Hickman.
Joyce worked for many years at Leggett's department store before taking her favorite full time job of watching her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.
Joyce enjoyed spending time on the front porch sipping tea and watching the world go by. She liked reading Danielle Steel novels, dancing at the Harrington Moose, and driving around town checking things out. Joyce enjoyed watching the Delaware State Fair arrive every year, as well as attending. She loved her dogs, Speedy and Cruise. Joyce was a "happy go lucky" person who rarely spoke bad about anyone, and will be missed by all.
Joyce was a member of the Harrington Moose, Trinity United Methodist Church, and most recently attended the Last Call Worship Center.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers, Albie Hickman, Bob Willey, Gene Willey, Roland Willey; and sister, Louise Aiken.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Eugene "Gene" Porter; sons, Darrell Porter (Cynthia) and Jeffery Porter (Brenda); grandchildren, Jake Porter, Nicole Porter and Cole Porter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 12 p.m., with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2020