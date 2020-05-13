LITTLE CREEK - Joyce Ann passed away on May 10, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born on March 10, 1956 in Kenton, to George Ray and Agnes "Pinky" Clark.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis W. Clark (2018); and mother, Agnes "Pinky" Clark (2019).
As a young girl Joyce started school in Little Creek and then graduated from Dover High School. She enjoyed watching NASCAR with Jimmie Johnson and her favorite football team was Baltimore Ravens. Joyce loved spending time with her friends, some even called her "Ladybug". She would love to go to the American Legion Post 2 to hangout and dance and watch her boyfriend Mitchell Banks sing and play the guitar. She loved to dance, Joyce was ALWAYS the life of the party and her smile was infectious, it lit up a room! Her family was most important to her, the holiday dinners at mom and dads was always her focal point. When her mom passed, in which she helped take care of, Joyce became the lead cook. Her passion was taking care of her mom and dad. In her younger days she loved watching her sons and brother play baseball and softball. Joyce never missed a game when her sons were growing up. Joyce owned a daycare where she took care of kids from Little Creek and some Dover, they became life long friends as they grew up. She was a life member of the Little Creek Fire Co. and Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 2. Anyone who came in contact with Joyce Ann never forgot her, she was loved by so so many. Our friends at Little Creek Fire Co. were gracious enough to give Joyce Ann a going home parade, in which, Joyce and her family were so grateful.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Mitchell Banks; father, George R. Clark; sons, Jason Courtney (Darla), Brian Courtney (Katie); granddaughters, Stephany Courtney and Jada Kay Courtney; grandsons, Anthony Hydro and Davey Peer; nephew, Robby Clark (Amanda); special great niece, Mckenzie Clark, THE apple of her eye. Most importantly her little dog, Suzy Q.
Viewing will be private on Friday May 15, 2020. A graveside burial service will follow at 1 p.m. open to friends and extended family at Sharon Hills. Guests should be practicing social distancing and wear masks or remain in their car till it's safe to ride by to pay final respects.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com.
Donations can be made out to Little Creek Volunteer Fire Co.
Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.