Joyce Ann

Milhoan Allen, 80

Joyce Ann Milhoan Allen died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Arbor House Assisted Living in Waco, Texas. Joyce was born on March 12, 1940, in Charleston, W.V. to the late William and Christine Hayes.

She was a military spouse for over 20 years and also worked as a daycare provider in Dover and Milford. For several years she also worked at the Village Country Store near Rodney Village. Joyce was a previous member of First Southern Baptist Church in Dover where she played piano and sang in the choir and also of Idlewild Baptist Church in Florida.

Joyce is survived by her sons, David (Gayla) Milhoan of Waco, Texas, Mark (Cathy) Milhoan of Severn, Md., Jeffrey Milhoan of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Susan (John) Young of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Matthew Milhoan and Jennifer Milhoan. She is also survived by a brother, George Hayes of W.V.; and two sisters, Norva Strader of W.Va. and Christine Vaughn of Fla. She is also survived by three step grandchildren, Candace Duncan, Crystal McCartney, and Clint Kerns and 12 step great grandchildren, all of Texas.

In addition to her parents; Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Milhoan; and a son, Christopher Milhoan.

A visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. Interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery will immediately follow.







