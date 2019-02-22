Smyrna - Joyce Ann Watson passed away at Kent General Hospital in Dover, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Watson.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1949 in Townsend to the late Anthony Levi Watson and Edith Eleanor Powell Watson. She attended Middletown High School. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and going to the casino.
In addition to her parents; she was proceeded in death by her son, Terry Watson; a sister, Patricia Benson; brother, Anthony C. Watson; brother, Lloyd Watson; and brother, Robert Powell.
She is survived by a son, Deverone Watson (Smyrna); daughter, Shenere Benson (Andrew Benson) (Viola); and daughter, Shenell Watson (Magnolia); brother, Douglas Watson (Monica Watson) (Townsend); brother, Wendell Watson (Maeola Watson) (Felton); sister, Laverne Watson (Viola); and sister, Getha Cross (Felton). She was also survived by her grandchildren, Kyla Harris, Sinae Watson, DeAndre Watson Benson, Desmond Benson, Ja'Kira Watson, Jaon Harris; and one great grandson, Jakai Waddler. She had two special friends that were by her side through everything; Dorothy Tate and Betty Powell.
There will be a viewing held for Ms. Watson on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pippin's Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019