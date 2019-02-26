On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 Joyce Cullen loving mother of three children passed away.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Cullen.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1934 in Dover. She was raised in Dover and was an alumni of Temple University. She married James Cullen and was a homemaker throughout her life. They raised two sons James Michael and Thomas and one daughter Karen. Joyce had a passion for travel and loved cooking. She enjoyed activities with friends and family. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moore; her mother, Esther Foultz; and her husband, James Cullen.
She is survived by her three children, James Michael Cullen and his wife Cathy Pursell of Dover, Thomas and his wife Manuela of Dover and Karen and her husband Derek Sutfin of Chicago, Ill.; three grandchildren, Julie Cullen and her husband Chris Wagner of Rehoboth, James Cullen and his wife Galen of Magnolia and Tyler Cullen of Dover.
Her family is extremely grateful for the care that she received from the Center at Eden Hill during her final months of life.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Pippin Funeral home in Camden, viewing at 10 a.m. followed by a 11 a.m. service. Immediately following the service she will be buried at Barratt's Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 26, 2019