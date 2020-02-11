Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Fay Graham. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Joyce Fay Graham passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford.

Joyce was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Lionel Davis and Iva (Rogers) Ingram. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Milford. Joyce enjoyed reading. Most important to her was her family, for she was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Charles Graham in 1994; a daughter, Kathy Lyn Roe; and three brothers, Richard Marvin Ingram, Sam Ingram and Lionel Nelson Ingram.

She is survived by three sons, Martin Drew Graham and his wife Susan, Charles Eric Graham and his wife Tracey and Timothy David Graham; two sisters, Pearl Wilkins and Joan Failor; seven grandchildren, Stacy Mignano, Martin Evan Graham, Jonathan Graham, Ryan Graham, Dakota McClellan, Jesse McClellan, and Ashley Cudworth; and eight great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Milford Community Cemetery, Milford.

